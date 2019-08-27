Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said that 10 more police stations will be opened in the valley by Thursday.

"Around 10 more police stations will be opened in Jammu and Kashmir," Director of Information and Public Relations Syed Sehrish Asgar said here in a joint press conference with other officials.

"Shops may be allowed to reopen in places where restrictions have been removed. The government knows that the number of students attending schools that have reopened is still low, but we are trying our best to bring the situation back on track. The public transport agencies have been asked to revive services in certain areas," Asgar said.

Outlining that the situation was improving significantly in the valley, the officials also announced that High schools will be reopened in the areas where restrictions have been lifted.

"The situation in Kashmir is getting better with each passing day. As many as 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have been reopened already. We are declaring open High schools in all those areas where restrictions have been removed," Director of Education Younis Malik said.

On being asked about issues with the telecom services, Asgar said, "Nobody is saying that everything is normal. We are just saying that the number of exchanges has increased. The BSNL is looking into the technical issue and working accordingly, and they will ensure that lines are opened in the next few days."

The officials dismissed reports of locals facing issues in accessing medical institutions due to roadblocks.

Srinagar police chief Dr Haseeb Mughal said that today there were no major incidents of violence in the region, barring a few stone-throwing episodes that were immediately resolved.

Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)