J-K to hand over rights to tribals under Forest Rights Act

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): For the first time in history, Jammu and Kashmir government will roll out handing over of rights to tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday interacted with a delegation of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community along with members of the Gaddi-Sippi community.

With the commitment of social equality, the government has taken a slew of decisions in the last few months to bestow the due rights to all tribal communities.

Addressing the delegation, Sinha said, "For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Monday will roll out handing over of rights under Forest Rights Act. To implement an overarching plan for the development of tribal communities, a two-month-long survey has been conducted for effective policy-making based on ground realities."

"The UT government has decided to develop transit accommodations at 8 places at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore for accommodating seasonal transitory population, besides provisions for medical camps, animal yards. Tribal Bhavans to come up at Jammu, Srinagar and Rajouri," he added.



Sinha further informed that 1500 mini sheep farms will be established here for the sustainable livelihood of tribal youth.

"For the sustainable livelihood of tribal youth, we have decided to establish 1500 mini sheep farms, besides setting up 16 milk villages worth Rs 16 crore. Further, 500 youth initially will be linked to specialised skill development programmes such as Commercial Pilots, Management etc," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further said, "Scholarships worth Rs 30 crore has been given to tribal children; this year 42,000 additional children will be provided with this scholarship. 1,521 seasonal schools for migratory children, besides two residential schools on the migratory route and 8000 tablets for 7th and 8th-grade students."

The Lieutenant Governor said that the tribal communities are getting rights over minor forest produce.

"The UT, in coordination with TRIFED, will establish infrastructure for collection, value addition, packaging and distribution. To empower the youth and women a cluster of 15 tribal self-help groups (SHGs) will be established," he said. (ANI)

