Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry) NK Chaudhary speaking at a press conference in Jammu on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
J-K to hold first-ever global investor summit in October

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:01 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A three-day global investors summit will be held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir, the government announced on Tuesday, a week after the state's special status was revoked.
The summit will begin on October 12 in the presence of "dignitaries at the highest level" in Srinagar and conclude on October 14 in Jammu, the state's Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry) NK Chaudhary said.
"This will be first-ever global summit being hosted by the state till date. The inaugural session will be held in Srinagar on October 12 while the closing ceremony will be held in Jammu. In between, a large number of technical sessions, workshops will be held in both cities," he told media persons here.
Some workshops will be held in other cities like Katra as well. "Inaugural and closing ceremonies will be presided over by dignitaries at the highest level. Till final confirmation comes, it will not be appropriate to disclose the name," he said.
Agriculture and horticulture, food processing, film industry, harvesting technology, tourism, IT, handloom and handicraft, healthcare and pharmaceuticals are among the core sectors on which the summit will be focused.
He said that there is an environment of enthusiasm and that the officers have been receiving a "lot of queries from various industrial houses".
A large number of Union Ministers, representatives of state governments, central government secretaries will also be participating in the summit, the officer said.
Chaudhary informed that the government has invited about 2,000 dignitaries and "very hopeful that a very very good percentage of them will participate".
Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), which was set up earlier this year, will be the nodal agency for the event and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has been roped in as the national partner of the government.
"Their role would be to make us available of all trade and businesses, arranging roadshows in and outside the country as well as helping us in all logistics and documentation part as well," he stated.
Ernst and Young has been selected as a knowledge partner while PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has been selected as a media management partner.
The government would hold roadshows in several cities including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru in the country and some cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapur, London and Malaysia.
An ambassador's meet and a media meet will also be held in New Delhi before the event.
The Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh last week. (ANI)

iocl