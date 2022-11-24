J-K to host National e-Governance Conference on Nov 26-27

Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 24 (ANI): The government of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances is set to organize a two-day conference on 25th National e-Governance.

The 25th National e-Governance Conference will be held on November 26-27, 2022 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

The two-day conference will be attended by 1000 delegates from 28 states and 8 Union Territories and officials from Central Ministries and departments.

Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday.

The Lt Governor said, "In a short span of two years, we have taken a giant leap to create user-centric service delivery system and paperless administrative functions through e-Office. Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently," the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor observed that the accelerated digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies have helped the administration become more open, and transparent and develop new delivery models to ensure people can access e-Services conveniently.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal will also attend the conference on November 27. IT Department J&K UT and Haryana's Department of Information Technology will also sign a MoU for knowledge sharing, idea exchange, capacity building in IT sector.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory has recorded more than 2 crore e-transactions in October 2022, which is significantly higher than 10.5 lakh e-transactions during the same period in 2021.

"e-Governance means inclusiveness, people first, strengthening trust with citizens, establishing real-time grievance redressal mechanism, bridging the digital divide, enhancing ease of doing business & ease of living and enabling the citizens to transparently provide feedback on their experience of public services. We are committed to bring benefits of digital transformation to the people and society. I am confident the two-day National e-Governance conference shall go a long way in deliberating new e-participation tools and better collaboration with people for efficient service delivery," the Lt Governor observed.

In the last two years, several e-governance initiatives have been launched to reach out to citizens and bring greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the J&K government. The government has recently launched the 'Digital Jammu and Kashmir' programme to provide all government services in digital mode through an integrated services delivery portal. The vision is to make governance more effective, efficient and citizen-centric by harnessing the power of IT for inclusive development.

The NeSDA (National e-Governance Delivery Assessment Report) of DARPG, GoI for the year 2021 has ranked Jammu and Kashmir first amongst UTs in e-governance. Jammu and Kashmir has been ranked first amongst UTs both in State portal and in the online services with highest compliance on NeSDA parameters.

The Conference will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office. The Valedictory Session, presided over by the Lt Governor on 27th November will witness launch of J&K Vision Document and launch of J&K Cyber Security policy.

The implementation of e-office in all government offices has brought about greater efficiency in the overall working of the government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the statement. J-K ranks first amongst UTs in the uptake of e-office with around 330 offices on e-office and a file disposal rate of 96 per cent. As on date, more than 300 offices have been made fully operational on e-office.

The practice of 'Darbar Move' included the movement of hundreds of trucks to transport the official documents and infrastructure over a distance of over 300 km between Jammu and Srinagar and vice-versa, according to the official statement. It said the 149-year-old practice entailed an annual cost of around Rs 400 crore.

Rapid Assessment System (RAS) of UT of Jammu and Kashmir ranks first amongst UTs in the RAS integration of services with 227 services integrated with RAS, according to the statement. The first digital online library of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been launched. (ANI)