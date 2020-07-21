J-K to impose fines on violators of COVID-19 guidelines

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), July 21 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday authorised all Deputy Commissioners of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to impose penalties to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their jurisdiction.

A notification issued by the government of Jammu and Kashmir stated, "A penalty of Rs 500 would be imposed on persons not wearing a mask in public places, Rs 2,000 on persons violating the home quarantine instructions, Rs 500 on persons spitting at public places, Rs 2,000 on persons violating social distancing norms by the owner of shops/commercial places while for violating the social distancing norms by vehicle owners of buses a penalty of Rs 3000, of cars Rs 2000, of auto rickshaws and of two-wheelers Rs 500 would be imposed."

The notification further reads that non-payment of penalty, as aforementioned, by the violator will attract proceedings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (45 of 1860).

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir now have a total of 13,899 COVID-19 cases, including 5,844 active cases and 7,811 recoveries.

So far, 244 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the state. (ANI)

