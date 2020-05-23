J-K to notify 10,000 posts for recruitment

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday said that it is set to notify 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment of domiciles.

"Jammu and Kashmir to notify over 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment for domiciles; recruitment at all levels -- doctors, vets, Panchayat accounts assistants and Class-IV employees," said the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a press release.

The administration said the feature of the new recruitment would be a 'fair and just' representation.

"An important feature of the recruitment would be that, in order to ensure just and fair representation, weightage would be given in forthcoming recruitment to Class-IV vacancies to widows, destitute, divorced women, and single mothers and candidates of those families from where there is no family member in a government job," the administration further stated.

"Additional marks would be given as weightage to candidates of a district for District Cadre posts to ensure that candidates from other districts do not take away these posts. Similarly, for Divisional level posts, candidates of a particular Division will get preference," the administration added.

However, for UT level posts, "there will be free and fair open competition" among all eligible candidates of Union Territory. "These arrangements will not impact the required reservation of seats under different quotas as per the rules notified recently," said the administration. (ANI)

