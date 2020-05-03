J-K top cops pay tribute to security personnel killed in Handwara encounter

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Senior police officials of Jammu and Kashmir paid tribute to the security personnel for their supreme sacrifice while fighting and eliminating terrorists at Handwara in Kupwara district on Sunday.

"Inspector-General of Police Kashmir, Sector Comdr, Deputy Inspector General North Kashmir and Superintendent of Police Handwara paid tribute to our heroes at Langate, Handwara," said the Kashmir Zone Police.

Five security force personnel, including a Colonel and a Major and a police officer, were killed in the gunbattle with terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir on Sunday.

The team of 21 Rashtriya Rifles had entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under attack from the terrorists, who had already reached there.

While the four Army personnel and the police Sub Inspector lost their lives in the encounter, the civilians trapped in the house were safely evacuated. (ANI)

