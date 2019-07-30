J-K: Top Jaish commander killed in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): A top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander and his associate were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Fayaz Panzoo was involved in an attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here on June 12, in which five personnel had lost their lives.

Station House Officer Arshad Khan was seriously injured in the attack and later succumbed to injuries.

"Another top Commander of Jaish Fayaz Panzoo killed along with his associate. He was involved in the attack on CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12, 2019, in which 5 CRPF Personnel were killed & SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries," the state police said on Twitter.

This comes days after two JeM terrorists including one Pakistani were eliminated in a gunfight with security forces at the Bonbazar area of Shopian.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a JeM terrorist in a case related to a conspiracy by the outfit's leadership to strengthen its base to carry out terrorist acts in India. (ANI)

