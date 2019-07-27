J-K: Top JeM commander, associate killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): A top commander of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit and his associate were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Shopian in south Kashmir on Saturday.

The slain JeM commander, Munna Lahori, was the mastermind behind the attack and no collateral damage was caused.

Giving out details of the encounter, Colonel Shaitan Singh said, "Based on the input given by Jammu and Kashmir Police of two to three terrorists hiding in Shopian town, we along with Special Operations Group launched an operation on July 26 at 7 pm. As many as 20 houses were cordoned by 8 pm and search operations continued the entire night."

"During search operations, the terrorists were switching houses and they were later cornered in a cowshed. When challenged, they opened fire and tried to break the cordon. Our parties fired and neutralised the terrorists at close range," he added.

Singh further said, "The first terrorist neutralised is a local named Zeenat from Shopian town. The second is Munna Lahori, a foreign terrorist and the mastermind behind the attack. I thank the people for their cooperation due to which there was no collateral damage."

Weapons and warlike stores were also recovered from the site of the encounter. (ANI)

