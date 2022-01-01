J-K Tourism Department organises New Year celebrations in Pahalgam

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department has organised new year celebrations in the Pahalgam town in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The motive of the celebrations at Pahalgam is to attract tourism even in winters as it is well- known tourist destination in summers.

Many cultural programs including singing took place as a part of celebrations during the winter carnival.

Compared to the last year, there is an uptick in the number of tourists and hotel/resort bookings this time around.



Dr GN Itoo, the Director of Kashmir Tourism said while talking to ANI, "Pahalgam is a popular tourist destination for summers but does not generate much buzz during winters. But this time on instructions of the Lieutenant Governor, we have decided to promote various tourist destinations in the Union Territory. We started a winter carnival on December 24. Hotel bookings are going nice, tourists are also coming in great numbers. This is a great indicator. This has changed the narrative around Pahalgam that it is not a great winter tourism place. I urge people to come here, experience the atmosphere, natural beauty, hospitality of the locals and cuisine."

Locals were extremely happy and excited to experience Pahalgam during winters and were keen on being a part of the winter carnival as well.



A tourist named Anushka said, "I am from Delhi and I have come here today only. People here are very nice and helpful. This place is beautiful and it feels peaceful coming here."

Another tourist named Shreelata added, "I am from Hyderabad. We have come here to celebrate the new year and we will also attend the winter carnival. We are extremely excited to see the local artists perform, to experience this place, the local cuisine and celebrate with the locals."



A tourist named Urmi from Gujarat said that it was her first experience of Pahalgam in winters and she found the place to be extremely beautiful and peaceful during these times.

"I am from Jaipur and it feels really good here. It is extremely cold in here. Though there are slight inconveniences because of cold weather, we are enjoying a lot. We are here to celebrate the New Year. We chose to come here because it is peaceful," added Akshat, another tourist from Gujarat.

During the winter carnival, alongside the other local artists, Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh was also here to perform.

The singer said while talking to ANI, "It is my second time in Pahalgam, I had earlier visited here as a small kid. Kashmir is so beautiful and it is heaven indeed. I would like to tell people that they should visit Kashmir at least once, you would feel like coming here again and again. I would come here again if I am called too. I am very excited about my performance."



Later, tourists and locals alike welcomed 2022 with an enjoyable experience at the winter carnival, where local performers and Singh performed to the delight of many and enthralled them with their soulful music. (ANI)

