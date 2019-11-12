J-K: Tourists enjoy snowfall in Pahalgam

Tourists enjoy snowfall in Pahalgam
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Tourists visited Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday as the region received snowfall.
"I have come here from Pune. We are 18 people in total. It's a beautiful location. Before coming here, we went to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Now we will go to Srinagar and Gulmarg. People here are very helpful. I would urge others also to come here and enjoy," said a tourist.
They shared that the locals in the region are helpful and have advised others to visit the region too.
"Besides there being a bit of network issue, we are really having a great time here. Hotel, travel and other services are really good here," said another tourist.
A lady in the group from Pune said, "We have come here for the first time. The atmosphere is quite good here. People here are very much cooperative."
Tourists started returning to Kashmir Valley after the state administration withdrew the travel advisory, which was imposed on August 5 following the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370.
The travel restrictions were withdrawn on October 10. (ANI)

