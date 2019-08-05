Security beefed up in Jammu on Mpnday. Photo/ANI
Security beefed up in Jammu on Mpnday. Photo/ANI

J-K: Tourists face problems after Section 144 imposed in Jammu

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:22 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The tourists who have reached Jammu railway station on Monday are facing difficulties after section 144 has been imposed in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.
Manish Jain, who came to visit Vaishno Devi temple along with his family, told ANI, "We are coming from Jaipur. The situation is such that we can't go anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir. When we enquired about the fares of the hotel, the prices weren't matching our budgets. Everything has become very expensive in the last few days here."
"I am a bit worried because my family is also here. We are planning to go back to our city but the situation isn't favourable. Many people who are coming here don't know about the ongoing situation. As a result, many are forced to leave without paying a visit to Mata Rani's temple," he added.
Another devotee Johny said: "I came here to visit Vaishno Devi temple along with my family and we also planned to visit other temples in Srinagar. But we got to know that we can't go there as restrictions are being imposed."
"We are compelled to cancel our trip. Besides, I feel worried due to the current situation in the state as my family is also with me. Moreover, we are unable to contact another set of devotees who came to the state after us as the network is down. The general public is already distressed because of all these," he added.
Gopal Jaiswal who hails from Gorakhpur said: "There are so many people here who want to go back to their respective homes but are stuck here. We are assessing the situation and chalking out some plans to return. However, it is not possible without the help of the administration."
Meanwhile, Rupesh Kumar Singh, a resident of Srinagar told ANI: "We are from Srinagar. Yesterday, police informed that the situation in Srinagar isn't good and asked us to vacate the place. Now, there is no means to go back to our home and we don't have any place to go. Moreover, nobody has done any arrangement for food as of now."
In Srinagar, Section 144 was imposed with an immediate effect from 12 am on Monday.
The mobile and internet services were partially suspended in Kashmir valley on Sunday.
These developments in the state come days after Indian Army had said that Pakistani terrorists are plotting to carry out an attack on the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and that the security forces have recovered a Pakistan Ordnance Factory anti-personnel mine from a terror cache. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:43 IST

People had been dreaming of this day: Uddhav Thackeray on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called it a historic day and said that people had been dreaming of this day for long.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:28 IST

Article 370 scrapped: AAP supports Centre's decisions

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday supported the central government over its decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 14:16 IST

Condition of Unnao rape survivor improving, lawyer still in...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The health condition of the Unnao rape survivor who was grievously injured in a road accident is improving, according to King George's Medical University (KGMU) where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:52 IST

A historical wrong has been undone today, tweets Jaitley on...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the decision to scrap the Article 370 of the Constitution which he said was "correcting a historic blunder".

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:46 IST

Two dead, one sustained injuries after miscreants barge into...

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Aug 5 (ANI): Two persons of the same family were killed and another sustained injuries in an attempt of loot here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:45 IST

Kashmir has become a part of India in real sense today: BJD MP...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Supporting the scrapping of Article 370, the BJD MP Prasanna Acharya on Monday said that Kashmir has become a part of India in a real sense today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:44 IST

Kashmir always treated Ladakh as step-mother, we welcome...

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Asserting that Kashmir has always treated Ladakh as a step-mother, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that citizens of Ladakh have welcomed the central government's decision to announce Ladakh as Union Territory without a legislature.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:41 IST

Amit Shah says Congress amended Article 370 twice in past

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Congress, which was protesting the scrapping of Article 370 in Rajya Sabha, had itself amended it twice in the past through similar process.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:40 IST

Congress opposed scrapping Art 370 for political reasons: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI) Congress had opposed scrapping Article 370 to further their political reasons and it has nothing to do with the welfare of people of Jammu and Kashmir, said Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:34 IST

SC orders relocation of Unnao rape survivor to Delhi's AIIMS...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to shift the Unnao rape survivor, to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for further treatment.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:28 IST

Bold, historic decision: Sushma Swaraj on scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday welcomed the centre's decision of scrapping Article 370 and termed it a bold and historic decision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:13 IST

Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted to Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Close to 8,000 paramilitary troops airlifted and moved in from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and other parts of the country to the Kashmir valley. The induction is still going on.

Read More
iocl