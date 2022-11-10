J-K Trade Promotion Organization organises participation of agri-based product sellers

Chandigarh [India], November 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) organized the participation of 30 strong contingents of Agri and Agri based products sellers from Jammu and Kashmir in the CII Agro Tech India 2022, the premier Agri and Food Technology Fair of India.

It worked as an ideal interactive platform between the Farm Producers and the Agro Industry, creating linkages for value creation and value addition.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. It saw participation of hundreds of exhibitors from across the world, with display of equipment and Technology, innovation and best practices, providing a deeper insight into Indian Agri industries and shaping the way of its growth.



According to an official statement, the event provided an excellent platform to the budding and established entrepreneurs of J&K in terms of improved product visibility, high on spot sales, the opportunity for synergetic collaborations, market and competitor knowledge, insights into best practices of business and use of technology in business development.

"Stalls in the J-K Pavilion are witnessing tremendous footfall, fascinating the customers through their offering of a unique range of products. The brand J-K has found excellent acceptability among the visitors boosted by the authenticity and uniqueness of its products," it said.

"Our exhibitors comprised of start-ups, FPOs, and individual sellers and came with a wide range of products with a special focus on ODOP products from J-K. The products included honey, saffron, dry fruits, spices, kahwa, natural oils etc, and the event ensured great insight into the demand and likeability of these products," the statement added. (ANI)

