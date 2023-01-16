J-K: Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after shooting stones halted vehicular movement in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Monday due to shooting stones near Ramban, affecting vehicular movement for several hours.

However, NH-44 is through for traffic after clearance now.





Informing about the development, Mohita Sharma, SSP Ramban tweeted, "NH 44 through for traffic after clearance. Travel with caution".

https://twitter.com/mohita_ips/status/1614912974430560256?s=20&t=DYsrlMdXVZCQS6BdVRvuAw

In a video released by DC Ramban, the Panthiyal steel bridge was seen collapsing amid shooting stones which resulted in halted traffic on Jammu Srinagar Highway.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. (ANI)

