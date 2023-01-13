Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): A train derailed in Mazhama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday as it was approaching the railway station.
All passengers have been safely rescued, a senior official informed.
"It was coming from Banihal and skidded off the track. The train's speed was slow as it was approaching the station. No one is injured. All passengers have been safely rescued," said Zaffar Ahmad Lone, Tehsildar Magam. (ANI)
J-K: Train derails in Mazhama area of Budgam district, no one injured
