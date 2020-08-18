J-K: Tributes offered to CRPF personnel killed in terrorist attack

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The wreath-laying ceremony of two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Baramulla on August 17 was held in Budgam on Tuesday.

The jawans, driver Khurshid and Constable Luvkush, hailed from Bihar, according to RR Bhatnagar, adviser to Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, who was also present to pay tributes to the jawans who had made the supreme sacrifice.

"A terror attack on the joint party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police took place yesterday. The CRPF team responded well and reinforcements from SOG (Special Operations Group) and Army also arrived in which two terrorists were also killed. We are here to pay tribute to our jawans who laid down their lives, their sacrifice will not go in vain," Bhatnagar told reporters here.

Special Director General (DG), CRPF Kashmir, Zulfikar Hassan, meanwhile, said that the security forces will keep thwarting terrorists' attempts in the region.

"Our operations are still ongoing in all areas, we will keep giving a befitting response to the terrorists. The CRPF, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir police are in this together," Hassan said.

Earlier yesterday, LG Manoj Sinha paid tribute to the security personnel who were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Baramulla district on Monday.

Two CRPF jawan and one policeman had succumbed to their injuries after three terrorists attacked the joint naka party of CRPF and police in the Kreeri area.

Later, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir had said that top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Sajjad alias Haider has been killed in Baramulla encounter.

"Top LeT commander Sajjad alias Haider killed in Baramulla encounter. It is a big achievement for police and security forces," said Kumar.

Two terrorists had been killed and one AK rifle and two pistols have been seized. Search for the third terrorist is underway, said the CRPF.

The third terrorist involved in the Baramulla attack is suspected to be Osman, is Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s north zone commander from the Pakistani side, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had said. (ANI)

