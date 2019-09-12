Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A truck carrying arms and ammunition was seized from the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
Sridhar Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kathua said: "A truck carrying arms and ammunition has been recovered in Kathua."
More details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Truck carrying arms and ammunition seized in Kathua
ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:57 IST
