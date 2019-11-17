J-K: Truck set ablaze by terrorists in Tral

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A truck was set ablaze by terrorists late night on Saturday in Amirabad village of Tral.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Post abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists have targeted several lorry drivers and trucks ferrying essentials and other goods.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

