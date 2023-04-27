J-K: Tulip garden at Sanasar witnesses huge footfall

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Tulip Garden at Sanasar - Jammu and Kashmir's second biggest and Jammu division's biggest Tulip garden, witnessed a huge footfall of tourists from different places of the country.

The Garden is spread over 40 kanals (5 acres) of land adjacent to the Lake surrounded by picturesque Sanasar meadows. Around 2.75 lakh tulip bulbs of 25 varieties and different hues have been planted in the garden.

The Tulip Garden was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on April 8 during a grand function held amid much fanfare.



Tourists from all over the country and even outside the country are visiting Tulip Garden in Sanasar in hordes thereby boosting the socio-economic status of the area.

To date, 43964 tourists including 18026 from J&K and 25936 local tourists besides a few foreigners have visited Sanasar this year.

At present 40 per cent of Tulip flowers are in bloom and will remain bloomed for 10 more days.

Jammu Kashmir Department of Floriculture works hard to decorate the garden with lakhs of flowers with dozens of varieties so that more and more tourists from across the world may visit it.

It is said that the Kashmir tulip garden has no competition with any other tulip garden in the world. Besides the beauty of the garden in the 'world's paradise' what attracts the tourists is the warm hospitality of the locals. (ANI)

