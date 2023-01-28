J-K: Two arrested for involvement in fake job scam, extortion

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two fraudsters who were involved in a fake job scam and extortion in the Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, a police official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Mohammad Iqbal Main.

According to the police statement, on January 11, the police received information that two self-styled political activists were demanding money from people on the promise of arranging government jobs and providing fake appointment orders.



"Police swung into action and promptly registered a case FIR under relevant sections in PS Pattan. During the course of the investigation, the Police after utilizing all technical and human intelligence and strenuous efforts arrested 2 accused namely Ubaid Nazir Sofi and Mohammad Iqbal Main," the statement said.

The police further said that it was learnt during interrogation that these scamsters were cheating common people on the pretext of giving jobs in the police department and taking a huge amount of money from them. Once the victim started asking for money back, they used to issue threats to them.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

