J-K: Two brothers swept away in Devak river, one rescued

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Locals rescued one of two men who were swept away in the overflowing Devak river here on Saturday while they were attempting to cross it.

The two brothers- Tarsem Lal and Praveen Kumar hailed from Nagrota village of the district.

Both of them had gone to graze their cattle on the river bank. On seeing the water level rise, they thought of crossing the river but were swept away by the flow.

Locals managed to rescue the younger brother Tarsem while efforts are on by the State State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to search and rescue Praveen. (ANI)

