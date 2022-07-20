J-K: Two-day convention for holistic agriculture concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Two-day multi-stakeholder convention on holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors culminated in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha.

It was organised at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake with the objective to make agriculture stronger and informing farmers and growers about the latest technologies and policies.

It will help them to increase their income in future. On the occasion, the LG Sinha announced that a high-powered committee of agricultural scientists will be formed under the chairmanship of renowned scientist, Dr Mangala Rai to prepare a futuristic roadmap for accelerated development of agriculture.

A large number of people including agriculture experts, farmers, growers and entrepreneurs participated in the convention.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "Farmers and various policymakers attended the convention. A vision document will be made on providing immediate benefits to farmers of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming 2-3 years."





"It will also delve into a vision for bringing development in agriculture and allied sectors," he added.

Scientists and other agriculture experts gave different types of Powerpoint Presentations and special lectures about the latest farming.

Participants in the event lauded the J-K government for the two-day holistic agriculture approach.

"This is the very holistic approver from the government. The government has given a new approach and vision for the farmers who used to get difficulties in getting loans or for such issues," said Tijender Singh, a participant in the event.

Agriculture is a very vast sector and has huge potential to generate employment in the Valley.

The Government will provide more facilities through centrally sponsored schemes so that young entrepreneurs will show good interest in agriculture, horticulture, floriculture, sericulture and fisheries, rather than follow government jobs.

Javed Ahmad, a progressive grower said, "The event which was held here to promote holistic agriculture was the great approach from the government. All the agriculture stakeholders and farmers joined the vent. This two-day event on the holistic development of agriculture will help farmers to progress." (ANI)

