J-K: Two dead, one injured after militants fire at trucks in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Two persons died while one was left injured when militants fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian on Thursday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the evening, when militants fired on trucks leaving three injured. Among injured, two have succumbed to their injuries.

Police and security forces have cordoned the area.

The search operation is going on.

Meanwhile, police also told that a woman, Hameeda Fatima, was killed in cross border shelling at Karnah area of Kupwara.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

