J-K: Two drug peddlers held in Awantipora

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:52 IST

Tis Hazari clash: 6 FIRs registered

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two more cases have been registered in Saturday's clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari Court here on Sunday taking the total number of FIRs in the case to six. Both these cases have been registered under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) on the basis of the