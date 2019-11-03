Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two drug peddlers were arrested with drugs in Awantipora on Sunday, Kashmir Zone Police said.
The contraband was seized by the police.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
J-K: Two drug peddlers held in Awantipora
ANI | Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:25 IST
