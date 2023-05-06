J-K: Two encounters underway in Rajouri, Baramulla

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Two separate encounters are underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Baramulla on Saturday.

An encounter is underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri, PRO Defence Jammu said on Saturday.

Contact established with terrorists, the PRO Defence Jammu added.

Meanwhile, another encounter has started in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, Kashmir Zone Police said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone Police said, "#Encounter has started at Karhama Kunzer area of #Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

Further details are awaited on the matter.

A total of five soldiers lost their lives in the ongoing anti-terror operation in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, officials said on Friday.

"Three more soldiers who were injured earlier have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. A total of five soldiers have lost their lives in the joint operation in Rajouri, J&K," said the officials.

According to the officials, the operations are still in progress.

Indian Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region, an official release stated.

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3, 2023. At about 7:30 am on May 5, 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs," the official release stated.

As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in a terrorist group.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

(ANI)