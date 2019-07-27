Two AK-47 assault rifles, one self-loading rifle, and a pistol were recovered from their possession.
J-K: Two JeM terrorists killed in Shopian

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:28 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists including one from Pakistan were eliminated in a gun battle with security forces at Bonbazar area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
The terrorists have been identified as Munna Bhai, a Pakistani national, and a local Zeenat-ul-Islam.
According to police, Munna was an IED expert and was accused of carrying out several attacks on security forces, training and extending them logistical support to the local cadre of JeM in the Valley.
"Munna was responsible for two car bomb attacks on security forces and had also killed several civilians in Kashmir Valley. He was involved in a vehicle IED attack on security forces convoy on March 30 at Banihal and car blast on the Army vehicle at Arihal Pulwama on June 17," the police said.
Munna along with another Pakistani national Ismail has been instrumental in reviving JeM in south Kashmir.
"As part of Pakistan's ISI's new strategy, they maintained a low profile and never indulged in direct attacks," it said.
The Central agencies had got a tip-off about their presence in the valley almost a year back but it took several months for the security forces to identify and locate them.
Two AK-47 assault rifles, one self-loading rifle, and a pistol were recovered from their possession. (ANI)

