J-K: Two Lashkar terrorists arrested in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces on Friday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Bandipora and recovered live hand grenades from their possession.

The arrests were made by Jammu and Kashmir Police alongwith the Indian Army (14 RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (3 BN) during Naka checking at Sumlar, near Fisheries Farm.

The Forces recovered two live Chinese grenades from them.



A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered at Bandipora police station.

"Bandipora Police along with 14RR and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested two terror associates of LeT at Sumlar, near Fisheries Farm during Naka checking and recovered two live Chinese grenades from them. Case registered under relevant Section of UAPA in PS Bandipora," tweeted Bandipora Police.

The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Thursday, security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Sopore and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. (ANI)

