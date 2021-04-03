J-K: Two LeT terrorists arrested for Dec 12 grenade attack in Sopore

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) outfit have been arrested in connection with a hand grenade attack on a Police Post Bus Stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on 12 December last year, the Jammu and Kashmir police informed on Saturday.



According to the police, three civilians were injured in the incident where the arrested terrorists threw a hand grenade towards a Police Post Bus Stand in the Sopore area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

