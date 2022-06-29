J-K: Two LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized during an encounter that broke out in Kulgam, informed the police on Wednesday.

The encounter site was very close to the pilgrimage route of the Amarnath yatra. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were identified and categorized as local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.

"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route)," Tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter was started in the Nowpora, Mir Bazar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

The security was tightened in Jammu and Kashmir with special emphasis on the use of over 130 sniffer dogs on the vehicle routes heading towards the shrine to ensure safe pilgrimage amid heightened terror threat.



A top government official, requesting anonymity, told ANI that this is the first time when the security forces have been using a maximum number of sniffer dogs to check the use of explosives by terrorists to disrupt the 43-day annual pilgrimage beginning on June 30.

"In this year's Amarnath Yatra, we have specially deployed a maximum number of sniffer dogs. Over 130 sniffer dogs are currently deployed on routes from Srinagar and Jammu towards holy Amarnath cave to detect explosives suspected to be used by the terrorist outfits to disrupt the annual pilgrimage," said the official.

Among the sniffer dogs deployed in Jammu and Kashmir are the most commonly used breeds-- German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois and Labrador.

Amid the latest threats inputs regarding the use of grenades, sticky bombs, and Improvised Explosive Device; the security forces have been using sniffer dogs to avert any eventuality during the pilgrimage, which is being organised after a gap of two years.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also informed the Central government last week that Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations are trying terrorist activities by way of targeting minorities, security personnel and religious pilgrimages including holy Shri Amaranthji Yatra, Shri Vaishno Devi Yatra and other similar religious activities. (ANI)

