Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): Two persons including police personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists near a mosque in Srinagar on Wednesday.



According to Police, terrorists lobbed a grenade on 161 BN of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Ali Mosque, Eidgah in Srinagar.

Further details awaited. (ANI)