J-K: Two terrorist associates of JeM outfit arrested by Pulwama Police

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): Pulwama Police arrested two terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit on Monday afternoon and recovered incriminating material and ammunition from them.



A case has been registered at Litter Police station.

"Pulwama Police arrested 02 terrorist associates of JeM outfit with assistance of 55 RR and 182 Bn CRPF. Incriminating material and Ammunition recovered from their possession. Case under relevant sections of law has been registered at PS Litter," Pulwama Police tweeted.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

