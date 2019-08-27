Representative image
Representative image

J-K: Two terrorists arrested in Baramulla in joint operation, says CRPF

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 13:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Two terrorists were arrested, and weapons and warlike stores were recovered during an encounter with security forces in Baramulla area of Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said on Tuesday.
The joint operation was carried out by a team consisting of jawans of the 53rd Battalion of CRPF, Indian Army and a team of personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir police.
"53rd Battalion of CRPF, Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation and apprehended two terrorists in Baramulla, J-K. Warlike stores recovered," the tweet by the official CRPF handle read.
Earlier on Saturday, Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh had said that the action against terrorists will continue and directed the officers to maintain close liaison with the public and solve their grievances. (ANI)

