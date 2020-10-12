J-K: Two terrorists eliminated by security forces in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): Two terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in the Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday.

One trapped terrorist was a foreign terrorist while another was a local, said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources.



Meanwhile, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed reporters that "one Pakistani terrorist named Saifullah and one local terrorist affiliated with LeT were trapped. Saifullah was involved in an attack on CRPF personnel in September, and the recent attack on CRPF in Nowgam in which 2 personnel lost their lives".

The encounter began in the early hours of Monday.

A search is underway and further details are awaited, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (ANI)

