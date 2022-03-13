J-K: Two terrorists eliminated in encounter in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday said that two terrorists were eliminated in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir and "warlike store" were recovered from the spot.



"A joint operation by security forces was launched by security forces on Friday under the name of 'Operation Tosh Kalan' in Pulwama district," reads a tweet by Chinar Corps of Indian Army.

Pursuant to the operation, the area was cordoned off and contact was established with the terrorists.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

