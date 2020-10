Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Chingam area of Kulgam district on Saturday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: 2 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Security forces have recovered one M4 rifle and a pistol from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)