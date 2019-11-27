J-K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed by security forces in Pachaar Rajpora area of Pulwama district, an official release said on Tuesday.

The police have retrieved the bodies of both terrorists.

"The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the encounter site," read the release.

The police have appealed to people to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any. (ANI)

