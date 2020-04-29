J-K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and the security forces at Zainapora in Shopian district on Tuesday, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.

The joint operation, conducted by Army's 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian Police and CRPF started yesterday, continued through the night.

The bodies of the two terrorists have been recovered while the search for the third is on.



"The search operation is still on, further details shall follow," added the police. (ANI)

