J-K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Tral area of Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfits Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said.

A police spokesperson, quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, identified the two terrorists as Safat Muzaffar Sofi alias Muavia of AGuH and Umer Teli alias Talha of LeT.



The IGP Kashmir also said that both the terrorists were involved in several terror crimes including the killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad in the Khonmoh area of Srinagar earlier this year.

"AGuH terrorist Safat Muzzaffar Sofi @ Muavia and LeT's terrorist Umer Teli @ Talha killed in Tral. Before shifting to the Tral area both were involved in several terror crimes in Srinagar city including the recent killing of Sarpanch (Sameer Ahmad) in Khanmoh Srinagar," the Kashmir Zone Police said quoting IGP Kashmir.

The encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out early this morning. (ANI)

