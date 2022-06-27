J-K: Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Trubji area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, informed the officials on Monday.

"#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

An encounter broke out in the Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Monday, the police said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist and recovered one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone from his possession.

The terrorist has been identified as Fareed Ahmad, a resident of Koti Doda, said the police.

As an increased security measure before the Amarnath yatra, a police party of Doda police station laid a Naka on the outskirts of Doda Town and intercepted a young man carrying arms and ammunition.

he Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 23 said that a total of 118 terrorists have been killed in the Kashmir Valley this year.

Out of these, as many as 32 foreign terrorists have been gunned down, police said.

"So far, 118 terrorists including 32 foreign terrorists killed in Kashmir in the current year. Last year in 2021 total of 55 terrorists including 2 foreign terrorists were killed in the same period. Out of 118, 77 terrorists are from Pak sponsored LeT and 26 from JeM outfit," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.



Earlier on Monday, the security forces killed one unidentified terrorist in another encounter in the Tulibal area of Sopore town in J-K's Baramulla district.



Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said that seven terrorists including three Pakistanis were killed in encounters with security forces in the valley.



"An encounter began in Kupwara on Sunday. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan were killed yesterday itself. Another Pakistani terrorist was gunned down early morning today (Monday). A local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was gunned down along with him," IGP Kashmir told ANI.(ANI)

