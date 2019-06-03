J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

The terrorists were killed in a retaliatory fire when security forces intercepted their vehicle at a checkpoint on Shopian-Turkawangom Road in Mool Chitragam area of the district, an official release said.

The terrorists have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Bhat and driver Sajad Ahmad, the residents of Kulgam district.

One terrorist, however, managed to flee the spot taking advantage of darkness.

Bhat was listed as a terrorist in police records.

Their bodies have been handed over to their legal heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities, the release said.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. (ANI)

