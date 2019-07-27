J-K: Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed and incriminating materials were recovered from the site of encounter, Jammu and Kashmir police said here on Saturday.

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Mir Zeenat Ul Islam of Turkawangam, Shopian. From the incriminating materials recovered at the site of encounter, the other killed terrorist has been identified as Pakistani code named Munna," the police said in a statement.

It added, "It was a combined group of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) & Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and as records, Zeenat was affiliated with HM, Munna was affiliated with JeM. Both were wanted for their complicity in several terror crimes including attacks on security and civilian atrocities."

According to the police records, several terror crime cases were registered against Zeenat including a case pertaining to abduction and killing of a civilian Irfan Hameed of Zainapora, read the release.

"Similarly Munna was also involved in planning and executing a series of terror attacks on security establishments and many other civilian atrocities in the area. He was involved in a case pertaining to IED blast on security forces in Arihal area of Pulwama on June 17, 2019, in which 2 security force personnel were martyred," the police said.

According to the police, Munna was also responsible for the recruitment of locals to the terrorist ranks and several other terror crimes cases were registered against him.

"All these materials recovered from the site of encounter have been taken in the case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror cases," police said. (ANI)

