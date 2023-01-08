J-K: Two terrorists killed so far in Rajouri civilian killings of January 1

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): Two terrorists, who were involved in the January 1 killings of six civilians in a Rajouri terror attack on houses barely 50 metres apart and a subsequent suspected IED blast the morning after, have been killed, the White Knight Corps official said on Saturday.

"Operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continue. Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorists so far," White Knight Corps said.

The official further said that the area had been cordoned off and operations are in progress.

Six civilians including two children were killed and many more injured in two separate terror attacks in Upper Dhangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in subsequent evening and morning incidents.

Central Reserve Police Force jawans have also been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

After the killing incident on January 1, the locals of the Dhangri village demanded the deployment of forces to boost security in the area.

The Union Home Ministry had issued an order to deploy an additional 18 companies to Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the civilian killings in the two terror attacks in the Rajouri district.

While four people were gunned down on January 1 evening, two children were killed and several others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast occurred in the same vicinity in Rajouri's Upper Dhangri village on January 2 morning.

The injured were being treated in Jammu hospital. (ANI)