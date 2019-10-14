J-K: Two unidentified terrorists kill truck driver in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Two unknown terrorists including one from Pakistan on Monday attacked and killed a truck driver in Shopian district.

An apple orchard owner was also attacked and beaten up in Shirmal, according to sources.

Police said an operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.

J&K police sources said: "Two desperate terrorists targeted a Rajasthan registered truck and its driver Sharief Khan, who was shot dead by them."

"An orchard owner was beaten up at Shirmal. The truck was loaded with apples when the driver was attacked," added the sources.

"An operation has been launched in the area to trace the terrorists," the police official said.

On Monday, local police along with other security forces also arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Ganderbal.

AK-47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from them.

Jammu and Kashmir police sources said that they had been looking for these terrorists since the last week of September after getting an input that they were hiding in Kashmir. (ANI)

