J-K: Udhampur Municipal Council undertakes sanitization drive amid rising COVID-19 cases

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): In view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Udhampur Municipal Council (UMC) on the instructions of the district administration has stated a massive sanitization drive.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Paroch, councillor, Ward number 2, Udhampur said, "There is a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Udhampur, keeping this in view the district administration and Ward councillor have started a sanitization drive."





The Udhampur administration is taking various measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Thermal fogging has been conducted in Ward number 2 of Udhampur so that the chances of virus transmission to others can be minimized to the extent possible, Paroch further said.

"We are making an effort to make coronavirus less transmissible. Future preventive measures will be taken further so that people dont come in contact with the coronavirus," Paroch added. (ANI)

