According to sources, three or four unknown militants opened fire on two Punjab-based apple traders at Trenz village in Shopian at around 7:30 pm.
According to sources, three or four unknown militants opened fire on two Punjab-based apple traders at Trenz village in Shopian at around 7:30 pm.

J-K: Unidentified militants kill apple trader in Shopian, another critically injured

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:15 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In continued atrocities by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, an apple trader was killed while the other one is in a critical condition after some militants opened fire on them near Trenz village in Shopian district on Wednesday.
While apple trader Charanjeet Singh succumbed to his injuries, Sanjeev, another apple trader, was immediately shifted to the District Hospital in Pulwama, where his condition is stated to be critical, sources said.
According to sources, three or four unknown militants opened fire on two Punjab-based apple traders at Trenz village in Shopian at around 7:30 pm.
Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir police identified three terrorists killed in an encounter in Bijbehara area in Anantnag as Nasir Chadru, Aqib Hajam, and Zahid Hussain.
Police said that these terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit -- LeT. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:33 IST

Hope SC will consider faith of Hindus before pronouncing verdict...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, a Mughal descendant, on Wednesday hoped that before pronouncing the verdict in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case, the Supreme Court will consider the faith of Hindus.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:24 IST

Kanhaiya Kumar's programme cancelled due to security reasons:...

Gulbarga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After Gulbarga University revoked permission to former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar to deliver a special lecture on the campus, the Vice-Chancellor of the university has clarified that she took the decision due to security reasons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:17 IST

Success of DRDO's young scientists' labs essential for India:...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views, the DRDO has set up five laboratories under young scientists below the age of 35 who would be working in fields including artificial intelligence and smart materials, Principal Advisor to Prime Minister PK Sinha sai

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:08 IST

HP: 2 women tourists fall into Parvati river, one rescued

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Two women tourists on Wednesday fell into the Parvati river here in Kasol area.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:04 IST

India's Global Hunger Index ranking reveals colossal failure of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After India was ranked a lowly 102nd out of 117 countries in this year's Global Hunger Index (GHI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi-led Centre saying the country's position reveals a "colossal failure" in the policy of the centra

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:36 IST

Incriminating documents, Rs 7 crore seized in income tax...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has searched 16 premises belonging to two groups in cases of alleged unaccounted money and seized unaccounted cash of approximately Rs 7 crore, jewellery, incriminating documents and digital data, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:14 IST

CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for C'garh resident killed by...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of Sethi Kumar Sagar, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:13 IST

5-judge Constitution bench of SC to sit in chambers on Oct 17

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The five-Judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court, which was hearing the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case, will sit in chambers on Thursday (October 17).

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:11 IST

Former PMC director SS Arora arrested in bank scam case

Mumbai (ANI) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Former director of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank SS Arora was on Wednesday arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with the bank scam case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 20:10 IST

CBI summons OSD finance department in Rose Valley case

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A team of CBI officials on Wednesday visited the West Bengal secretariat here and served summons to the officer on special duty (OSD) finance department to appear before it on October 18 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:57 IST

Judicial custody of Swami Chinmayanand extended till Oct 30 in...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand in connection with the alleged rape of a law student.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:54 IST

Pro Kannada org holds 'underwear protest' in Bengaluru over...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on Wednesday held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state.

Read More
iocl