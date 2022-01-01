J-K: Union Minister Jitendra Singh rushes to Katra following Vaishno Devi temple stampede

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh has rushed to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the situation after a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in which at least 12 people were killed and several others were injured.

"I am on my way to Katra. PM Modi is monitoring the situation following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi and have issued instructions to provide all possible medical aid and assistance to the injured," Singh, who is an MP from Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency said.

Earlier this morning the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, "I look forward to have a detailed discussion with the administration and report it back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Prime Minister Modi has also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Manoj Sinha, Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Nityanand Rai and took stock of the situation," PM Modi tweeted.



"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Meanwhile, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed today after being suspended briefly following the stampede incident. (ANI)

