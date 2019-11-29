J-K: Unseasonal rain causes 35-40 pc crop loss in Samba district

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm in the past two days have damaged 35 to 40 per cent crops here.

Jahangir Shafi, District Agriculture Officer said: "According to our estimates, several farmers have lost their crop because of rain in the past two days. On average, 35 to 40 per cent harvest was damaged."

"This rain is not good for the farmers because the wheat crop is to be planted in the coming days, and getting the field ready takes time. If the wheat crop is not planted in time, then the farmer will have to suffer a loss during its harvest next year too," he added.

The district has 14,409-hectare arable land out of which 11,000-hectare land is sown with paddy. Vegetables are sown on 1,290-hectare land. The rains have been particularly harsh on the farmers sowing vegetables like cauliflower, spinach, coriander, radish, peas, and broccoli.

The farmers claim that they are not getting good prices for their crops. Earlier, they used to sell the 1121 Basmati rice variety at Rs 3,200 per quintal to the traders. But now they are getting only Rs 2,100-2,200 for the same quantity. The 370 Basmati rice which used to sell for Rs 4,200 has now come down to Rs 2,600-2,700. Sharbati Basmati prices have also fallen by Rs 500 per quintal and 30 Basmati prices are at around Rs 1,500 per quintal.

The farmers of the district have requested the government to provide compensation for crops damaged this year. (ANI)

