J-K: Vanquishing difficulties women in Kashmir now follow dreams, passions

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Women in Jammu and Kashmir strive and proved their mettle as they continue to thrive to establish their identity by overcoming every possible obstacle as they follow their dreams.

One such passionate and dedicated woman is a lawyer-turned-entrepreneur Malika Shah, who founded her own natural skincare and beauty startup MaSha in Kashmir, the Research Centre Global Order reported.

The MaSha founder narrates her journey from being a "very academically oriented" lawyer to a businesswoman, where she has recreated the traditional recipes of her grandmother and heirloom.

As per the Research Centre Global Order, Shah faced various challenges while establishing herself, including the internet shutdowns, lack of knowledge to run a business (during her initial days) and funding, and limited resources but she eventually turned into what she wanted as her family extended her support at every step.

"My family has always been supportive of it, they don't really ask me to do this or that, they let me do whatever I think is right and I really feel that if I want to get back to law, I can do that it's just that this is something that I have found was interesting because I am creative and I thought this gave me an opportunity to create things," Global Order quoted Malika Shah as saying as she doesn't feel the 'drift in her career as a change of profession.

MaSha, a natural skincare and beauty company that was established out of a hobby has now developed into a brand, which works closely with local farmers to procure the required ingredients and does not involve middlemen.

It further generates employment as it hires local Kashmiri women for the procurement production and logistic process.

Emphasizing everyone to follow their passion, the founder of the skincare brand in Kashmir further expressed before the Research centre that one should not just be academically oriented but should also be intellectual and passionate. (ANI)