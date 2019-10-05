J-K: Veteran and NoK addresses grievances of veterans, kin

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): The Indian Amy on Saturday organised a 'Veteran and Next of Kin' (NoK) rally to address the grievances of the veterans and their kin.

Lieutenant General SK Sharma, Chief of Staff, HQ Northern Command, among others attended the rally and felicitated the veterans and NoK. He assured them that they shall always remain inseparable members of the Armed forces fraternity.

The rally was organised by the Headquarters 71 Sub Area on behalf of Headquarter Northern Command. Around 400 veterans and NoK hailing from Udhampur district, attended the rally.

An awareness campaign about various placements and welfare schemes for the ex-servicemen and their families was also organised by the officials of Zila Sainik Board, Army Placement Node, Jammu, Department of Pension Disbursement, Udhampur and Resettlement Zone, North.

A medical camp was also organised on the occasion. The veterans and NoK appreciated the initiative taken by the Northern Command. (ANI)

