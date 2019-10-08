Representative image
Representative image

J-K: Vibrant celebrations in Kishtwar on the occasion of Dussehra

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 22:47 IST

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): The festival of Dussehra was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Thousands of people participated in the celebration during which effigies of Ravana, Kumbkarna and Meghnatha were consigned to flames.
"Deputy District Commissioner greeted the people on this holy occasion of Dusshera and hoped that this auspicious festival would be the harbinger of peace, progress and prosperity in the region," read an official release.
District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, SSP Kishtwar Dr Harmeet Singh Mehta, ASP Kishtwar, Nasir Ahmed and other senior officials also took part in festivities. (ANI)

